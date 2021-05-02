Innovative power of youth will bring success to Bangladesh’s digital economy: Palak

Shujog.xyz, a digital platform developed by iSocial, was launched on Saturday.

State minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the platform at a virtual event.

Shujog.xyz will help 100 million BOP (balance of payments) population learn through skill development and create new entrepreneurs and include them in digital finance management.

iSocial chairperson Anita Rahman delivered the welcome of address. She highlighted the various achievements of Shujog.xyz to create entrepreneurs though digital solutions to fulfill the dream of a Digital Bangladesh.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of iSocial, Ananya Raihan discussed their vision and mission. He spoke about how various innovative facilities of iSocial including earnings, skills and connection can deliver the products and services of the BOP beneficiaries.