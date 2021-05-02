Innovative power of youth will bring success to Bangladesh’s digital economy: Palak

Shujog.xyz, a digital platform developed by iSocial, was launched on Saturday.
State minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the platform at a virtual event.
Shujog.xyz will help 100 million BOP (balance of payments) population learn through skill development and create new entrepreneurs and include them in digital finance management.
iSocial chairperson Anita Rahman delivered the welcome of address. She highlighted the various achievements of Shujog.xyz to create entrepreneurs though digital solutions to fulfill the dream of a Digital Bangladesh.
Chief executive officer (CEO) of iSocial, Ananya Raihan discussed their vision and mission. He spoke about how various innovative facilities of iSocial including earnings, skills and connection can deliver the products and services of the BOP beneficiaries.
Citing various partnerships are important for the success of this platform, he thanked the state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak for the latter’s continuous support.
Addressing the event, state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, “115 million (11.5 crore) people have access to internet in the country. That’s why people working with iSocial have been able to provide internet-based service and training door to door in every corner of the country.”
“I have witnessed how these women entrepreneurs are leading a social revolution, how they are delivering products and services to homes at low cost and with transparency, using digital technology, environment-friendly bicycles. The objective of iSocial has totally merged with the Digital Bangladesh vision of prime minister Shiekh Hasina and they are working accordingly,” he added.
The state minister further said, “We, the ICT Division, believe in partnership and want to make new initiatives successful based on private public partnership. I believe if we can coordinate among government, industry and academia properly, many large enterprises will be successful.”
Palak thanked iSocial CEO Ananya Raihan and others for taking initiative for such home-grown solutions by using innovative power of the youth to create new jobs, which will bring success to the ecosystem of Bangladesh’s digital economy.
Managing director of Shujog.xyz Bipasha Hossain discussed the various facilities available on the platform.
Director of Bangladesh Bank AKM Aftab Ul Islam, managing director of Bank Asia Arfan Ali, senior research fellow of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Nazneen Ahmed, managing director of Startup Bangladesh Limited Tina Zabin, among others, spoke at the event.