Turkish embassy launches 'Tour for Social Goods' campaign

Attending the inaugural function as the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, “We should support the youngstars and I would like to invite Bloodman to organise the first camp in Sunamganj. Turkey is an old friend of Bangladesh, and we want to strengthen this friendship.”
Turkish ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan said the Turkish government is a great friend of Bangladesh. “We are happy to support tour for social goods which is a meaningful initiative. We gladly like to support young entrepreneurs like Bloodman.”
Among others, Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, chairman of Max Group and vice chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank; and Sahariar Hasan Jiisun, founder and chairman of Bloodman, spoke on the event.
The campaign is aimed at providing medical consultation and free medicine to remote residents through “Tour for Social Goods” health camps, connecting free telemedicine service to the remote areas, and engaging Turkish doctors in the healthcare service here.