Expats can send remittance from Maldives through bKash instantly

Bangladeshi expatriates in Maldives will now be able to send remittances back home from Commercial Bank of Maldives to bKash accounts instantly.

To facilitate this convenience, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Bangladesh, Commercial Bank of Maldives and bKash signed an agreement, said a press release.

This service will further widen the opportunity of instant remittance transfer through secured and legal channel.

With the launching of “Bangla eRemit” platform, the service has been inaugurated on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the head office of Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Bangladesh.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the ‘Bangla eRemit’ platform virtually.