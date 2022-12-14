Expats can send remittance from Maldives through bKash instantly

High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Maldives Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad and High Commissioner for Maldives in Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer were also present virtually at the event to grace the occasion. Among others, Sanath Manatunge, group managing director of Commercial Bank of Ceylon; Dilan Rajapakse, managing director of Commercial Bank of Maldives; Najith Meewanage, chief executive officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Bangladesh; Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash and other high officials of the organizations were present at the event.
In his statement, Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, highlighted the last visit of prime minister in Maldives and her concern about sending remittance legally to Bangladesh from Maldives.
He said, “Through this partnership, migrants will now be able to easily send money to their loved ones back home. I am delighted that in a very short time, this instant remittance transfer facilitation through “Bangla eRemit” for the expatriates in Maldives has been created. bKash, with its largest distribution network in Bangladesh, is connecting millions. I believe, this kind of collaboration will boost the industry at large. Bangladesh Bank will be vigilant to ensure proper use of legal channel.”
Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Maldives, said, “We have been working to create easy ways for our remittance earners so that they send their money without losing valuable time to their relatives. I am sure that this facility will encourage our remittance warriors to come under the legal banking channel.”
He said, “Through this partnership, migrants will now be able to easily send money to their loved ones back home. I am delighted that in a very short time, this instant remittance transfer facilitation through “Bangla eRemit” for the expatriates in Maldives has been created. bKash, with its largest distribution network in Bangladesh, is connecting millions. I believe, this kind of collaboration will boost the industry at large. Bangladesh Bank will be vigilant to ensure proper use of legal channel.”
Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Maldives, said, “We have been working to create easy ways for our remittance earners so that they send their money without losing valuable time to their relatives. I am sure that this facility will encourage our remittance warriors to come under the legal banking channel.”