City Bank signs MoU with SBK Tech Ventures

Ashanur Rahman, chief economist and country business manager of City Bank, and Sonia Bashir Kabir, managing director of SBK Tech Ventures, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.
SBK Tech Ventures has an alternate investment fund (AIF) license from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).
It is a venture capital fund focusing on early-stage tech startups that aim to solve the problems of the masses and create a transformative impact.
Currently, SBK has 42 startups they invested in.