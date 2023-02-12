Local

City Bank signs MoU with SBK Tech Ventures

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Ashanur Rahman, chief economist and country business manager of City Bank, and Sonia Bashir Kabir, managing director of SBK Tech Ventures, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.Courtesy

The City Bank has recently signed an agreement with SBK Tech Ventures at the City Bank Centre to partner with and finance startups.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the MoU coverage between the two companies is focused on collaborating and identifying potential startups in multiple sectors across SBK portfolio companies.

SBK Tech Ventures has an alternate investment fund (AIF) license from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

It is a venture capital fund focusing on early-stage tech startups that aim to solve the problems of the masses and create a transformative impact.

Currently, SBK has 42 startups they invested in.

