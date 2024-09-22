Toffee live streams India-Bangladesh series

Is a cricket match ever complete without analyzing every little move? Of course not! Hence, making sure that no catch goes missed or sixer unnoticed, Toffee is bringing the India-Bangladesh Series 2024 right into your palms.

Beginning today, Sunday, this nail-biting Test and T20 series is the talk of the town among all cricket fanatics. Keeping this excitement alive, Toffee, the country’s largest digital entertainment platform developed entirely by local engineers, is live streaming the entire series as premium content for all cricket lovers to enjoy on the go, said a press release.