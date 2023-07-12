NBL Securities Limited gets DSE FIX certification

NBL Securities Limited has recently received FIX (financial information exchange) certification from Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which will enable them to install their own order management system (OMS) for the convenience of the investors, reports news agency UNB.
NBL Securities Limited achieved this certification within the shortest possible time owing to the efforts of different stakeholders specially DSE IT & System TeamSK, Advisory LLC and Techetron Ventures Ltd (TVL)’s extended support throughout the process whereas DSE Team has cooperated all through for making this certification process as smooth as possible, said a press release.
DSE FIX Certification is a must for the brokerage firms to launch their own OMS, which can communicate with DSE’s trading engine directly in real-time while enabling the investors to enjoy easeful and convenient trading from the comfort of their homes.
Zobayed Al Mamun Hasan, managing director (MD) of NBL Securities Limited, said, “I would like to express my gratitude to DSE IT, system and management team for helping us in this endeavour… With this certification, NBL Securities is opening up new windows for the investors as they can do trading from any corner of the country.”
NBL Securities Limited aims to cater the best investment experience for untapped investors hailing from all over the country and is committed to encouraging more people to invest in the capital market, the press release added.