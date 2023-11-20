bKash awards best 24 publishing houses at Ekushey Book Fair

Mobile financing company bKash has awarded 24 publication houses for selling the highest number of books through bKash payment at Ekushey Book Fair 2023. The awardees were selected from three categories of publication houses in the book fair.

In the ‘Pavilion’ category, five publications won the first prize - Apple Watch Series 8 - for getting the highest amount of payment through the bKash app.

These publications are Prothoma, Anyaprokash, Oitijjhya, Tamralipi and Shahitya Desh.

The second prize - two days and one night stay at the Hotel Palace for two persons - was awarded to seven publishing houses. The winners are - Baatighar, Panjeree, Chamon Prokash, Da pop-up factory, Badhon, Kakoli and Astitwa.

Besides, some 12 other publishing houses won the third prize - dinner for two people at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden’.