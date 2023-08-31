Freelancers briefed on bringing income through bKash

bKash has conducted a briefing session for the freelancers at the “National Freelancer Conference” on how to bring their hard-earned money conveniently.

The National Freelancers Conference (NFCON) 2023 was powered by bKash and organised by Facebook based community group ‘Freelancers of Bangladesh (FOB)’ held in the capital’s International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) recently, said a press release.