Transcom Digital launches Hitachi's Eclipse washing machine

Transcom Digital, the largest partner of Japanese electronics company Arcelik, has recently unveiled a new series of Hitachi Washing Machines.

At a ceremony held at the Transcom Digital showroom in the capital on Monday, company officials introduced two models of the Eclipse washer, according to a press release.

Ritesh Ranjan, head of business at Transcom Digital, and Saikat Azad, head of category, were among the guests present at the event, along with other officials.