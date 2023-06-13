Transcom Digital launches Hitachi's Eclipse washing machine

Transcom Digital, the largest partner of Japanese electronics company Arcelik, has recently unveiled a new series of Hitachi Washing Machines.
At a ceremony held at the Transcom Digital showroom in the capital on Monday, company officials introduced two models of the Eclipse washer, according to a press release.
Ritesh Ranjan, head of business at Transcom Digital, and Saikat Azad, head of category, were among the guests present at the event, along with other officials.
In celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, the company has announced special prices for its front-loading washers. The eight-kilogram capacity machine is now available for Tk 55,900, while the nine-kilogram machine is being offered at Tk 61,900.
Additionally, customers have the opportunity to win up to Tk 50,000 in cash discounts, free gifts, or a mega gift through a scratch card. Furthermore, customers can take advantage of special credit card offers up to a 10 per cent discount or cashback from selected banks, including Bank Asia, Lanka Bangla, NRB Bank, Eastern Bank, and City Bank.
Ritesh Ranjan, head of business at Transcom Digital, referred to Hitachi as the topo brand among other flagship products under the Transcom Digital umbrella.
He said, “As a pioneer in introducing state-of-the-art technology in the electronics and home appliance industry, Transcom brings you the new Hitachi washing machine series - the Eclipse.”
The Eclipse washing machines and washer dryer line – including the BD-802HVOS/W, BD-904HVOS/W, and BD-D802HVOS/W – come with special features that enable clothes to be cleaned in just 15 minutes.
These features include stain type selection, steam features, anti-wrinkle function, hot tub wash at 90 degrees, and a hygiene programme. These attributes set the machines apart from other brands, according to company officials.
Users of the Eclipse washing machines will benefit from a 120-month warranty for the motor and a 24-month warranty for spare parts, as well as free servicing. Officials have emphasised that the Hitachi Eclipse washing machine is more cost-effective and energy-efficient compared to other brands available in the market.