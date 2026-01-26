Chevron Bangladesh sponsors Rotaplast International’s reconstructive surgeries in Sylhet

A formal closing ceremony was recently held in Sylhet to mark the end of 9th Rotaplast mission to Sylhet, said a press release.

As part of the mission, 54 patients – mostly children, living in the greater Sylhet Division, Chevron Bangladesh’s operational areas, received free life-changing reconstructive surgeries to correct cleft-lip, cleft-palate, other facial deformities and burns.

The 10-day mission was partially sponsored by Chevron Bangladesh and was conducted in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Jalalabad and Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital (SWMCH).