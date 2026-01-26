Chevron Bangladesh sponsors Rotaplast International’s reconstructive surgeries in Sylhet
A formal closing ceremony was recently held in Sylhet to mark the end of 9th Rotaplast mission to Sylhet, said a press release.
As part of the mission, 54 patients – mostly children, living in the greater Sylhet Division, Chevron Bangladesh’s operational areas, received free life-changing reconstructive surgeries to correct cleft-lip, cleft-palate, other facial deformities and burns.
The 10-day mission was partially sponsored by Chevron Bangladesh and was conducted in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Jalalabad and Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital (SWMCH).
Over 24 volunteers from different countries took part in this year’s Sylhet mission. The team included reconstructive plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, speech pathologists, orthodontists and nurses.
Attending the event were Professor Md Ismail Patwary, Vice-Chancellor, Sylhet Medical University; Ted Alex, Mission Director, Rotaplast; Todd Farnworth, Medical Director, Rotaplast; Shoaib Ahmed Matin, Chairman of Rotaplast Mission 2026 & Member, Rotary Club of Jalalabad; Subrata Chakravartty Jewel, President, Rotary Club of Jalalabad; Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director, Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh; Professor Fazlur Rahim Kaiser, Chairman, Holy Sylhet Holding; and Major General (retired) Syed Iftekhar Uddin, Director and Advisor, Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital (SWMCH).
A project of the Rotary Club of San Francisco, Rotaplast International is a non-profit, humanitarian organization, which sends multidisciplinary medical teams to provide free reconstructive surgeries, ancillary treatment, and training for the comprehensive care of children with cleft lip and palate deformities. It works with local professionals, Rotarians, and other organizations, and supports education and research towards prevention of cleft lip and/or palates.
Chevron Bangladesh’s collaboration with Rotaplast started in 2013 with logistical support and co-sponsorship of a surgical mission in Chattogram. Thereafter, Chevron Bangladesh and Rotaplast began collaborating in Sylhet, Bangladesh in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
The chief guest of the closing ceremony, Vice-Chancellor, Sylhet Medical University, Professor Md Ismail Patwary conveyed his appreciation to Rotaplast International, Chevron Bangladesh, the Rotary Club of Jalalabad and Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital for their collaborative support of this noble mission.
Chevron Bangladesh’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Muhammad Imrul Kabir said, “These reconstructive surgeries truly change lives for the better, providing patients with an opportunity to lead normal lives and to reach their full potential. At Chevron Bangladesh, we are proud to support this life-changing program through our Social Investment initiatives. Health, education and economic development are the core areas of focus for our Social Investment programs, and we have invested more than USD 15 million in these areas to support our community.”
Speaking on behalf of Rotaplast, the Medical Director of Sylhet 2026 Mission, Ted Alex said, “I would like to thank the parents who brought their children and believed on the Rotaplast team.”
Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, involved in virtually every aspect of the energy industry. Chevron Bangladesh operates three gas fields in the northeast of the country.
Chevron Bangladesh Block Twelve, Ltd. and Chevron Bangladesh Blocks Thirteen & Fourteen, Ltd. (“Chevron Bangladesh”) is the largest producer of natural gas in Bangladesh, accounting for about 60 per cent of total domestic natural gas demand and over 80 per cent of the domestic condensate production.
Chevron Bangladesh works with communities across its operations, building long-term partnerships that foster economic development and lasting benefits to them.