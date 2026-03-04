City Bank PLC joins the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking

The PRB, created by UNEP FI alongside banks worldwide, provides a global framework for banks to align their business strategies, portfolios, and operations with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

UNEP FI, founded in 1992, brings together a large network of banks, insurers and investors, connecting the United Nations with financial institutions from around the world to shape the sustainable finance agenda.

The Geneva-based Secretariat works with more than 550 banks and insurers worldwide.