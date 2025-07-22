Residency & Citizenship Summit Dhaka Concludes, Empowering Bangladeshi Investors with Global Opportunities

Kazi AHS Ahsan, CEO of eduaid Immigration Services, and Reazul Haque, Director of eduaid Immigration Services, alongside Faruk Saitoglu, a prominent Turkish Investment Strategist, and Hiroki Tanabe, an experienced Japanese immigration lawyer, were featured in the event.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming success and positive feedback from the 'Residency & Citizenship Summit Dhaka'," said Kazi AHS Ahsan, CEO of eduaid Immigration Services.

"Our mission at eduaid is to bridge the gap between global opportunities and local aspirations. Providing direct access to such high-caliber international legal and investment experts like Mr Saitoglu and Mr Tanabe underscores our commitment to offering transparent, reliable, and personalised guidance to Bangladeshi business owners and entrepreneurs."