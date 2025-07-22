Residency & Citizenship Summit Dhaka Concludes, Empowering Bangladeshi Investors with Global Opportunities
Kazi AHS Ahsan, CEO of eduaid Immigration Services, and Reazul Haque, Director of eduaid Immigration Services, alongside Faruk Saitoglu, a prominent Turkish Investment Strategist, and Hiroki Tanabe, an experienced Japanese immigration lawyer, were featured in the event.
"We are thrilled with the overwhelming success and positive feedback from the 'Residency & Citizenship Summit Dhaka'," said Kazi AHS Ahsan, CEO of eduaid Immigration Services.
"Our mission at eduaid is to bridge the gap between global opportunities and local aspirations. Providing direct access to such high-caliber international legal and investment experts like Mr Saitoglu and Mr Tanabe underscores our commitment to offering transparent, reliable, and personalised guidance to Bangladeshi business owners and entrepreneurs."
Faruk Saitoglu said, “While Bangladeshi business people and entrepreneurs are facing visa difficulties around the world, Turkey has opened a new horizon of opportunities for Bangladeshis.”
Hiroki Tanabe said, “This summit is the perfect opportunity for exploring business and citizenship opportunities in Japan and getting comprehensive support to complete the process hassle-free.”
The summit reinforced Dhaka's growing importance as a hub for international investment and migration interests, reflecting the entrepreneurial spirit and global ambitions of its business community, the press release adds.