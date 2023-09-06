Tamim signs lifetime contract with Nagad

During this time, Nagad has established itself as one of the most popular brands in the country with a customer base of 80 million, said a press release.

With this new contract, he has intentions to continue his work for the betterment of Nagad and its customers alike.

Tamim Iqbal said, "Nagad has always been very close to my heart. I'm very glad that in recent times, the company has expanded its services significantly. This is helping us to serve people in an even better way."

"I have been using Nagad wallet since before I was associated with it. Its contribution to popularising cashless transactions is accelerating the process of building Smart Bangladesh. Moreover, Nagad has played an important role in advancing the financial sector's digital transformation over the last four years," he added.