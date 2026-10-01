Grameen Danone Foods Limited wins 2 champion titles

As part of the project, GDFL conducted school campaigns and Uthan Boithok sessions to engage students, mothers and community members. Among children and mothers nutrition knowledge and awareness were delivered through storytelling-based videos and interactive sessions.

Quizzes and community discussions were also used to encourage participation and make the learning experience more relatable. Nutrition Entrepreneurs were trained on nutrition, product knowledge, hygiene, communication, facilitation and sales.

The project reached more than 1,750 students and 1,250 mothers, while more than 5,000 community members were reached indirectly. It also trained 64 Nutrition Entrepreneurs, conducted 58 Uthan Boithok sessions and completed 7 school campaigns.

Speaking on being recognised as project manager of the Year, Chowdhury said, “I am honored to receive this recognition from PMI Bangladesh Chapter. TLTN was a strong learning journey for me as a project manager, and this award reflects the support of my team, partners and the communities we worked with. I sincerely thank PMI for recognising our efforts.”