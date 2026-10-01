Grameen Danone Foods Limited wins 2 champion titles
Grameen Danone Foods Limited (GDFL) recently achieved a double win at the Bangladesh Project Management Awards 2026, organised by the PMI Bangladesh Chapter, reports a press release.
Transforming Lives Through Nutrition (TLTN) Project implemented under the partnership with IDE Bangladesh, was named Champion Project of the Year in the Social Impact (Small) Category while Purba Chowdhury Joya; senior manager, Marketing and Projects was honored as Champion Project Manager of the Year in the Social Impact Category.
The Bangladesh Project Management Symposium & Awards recognise outstanding projects, project managers and organisations for excellence in project management.
The Project of the Year category recognises projects that demonstrate strong planning, innovation, effective execution and meaningful impact. Similarly, The Project Manager of the Year category recognises project leaders for their ability to successfully manage projects and deliver results.
The TLTN Project was implemented by GDFL in partnership with IDE Bangladesh in Sylhet. The project focused on improving nutrition awareness and access to fortified food while creating stronger community-level distribution.
As part of the project, GDFL conducted school campaigns and Uthan Boithok sessions to engage students, mothers and community members. Among children and mothers nutrition knowledge and awareness were delivered through storytelling-based videos and interactive sessions.
Quizzes and community discussions were also used to encourage participation and make the learning experience more relatable. Nutrition Entrepreneurs were trained on nutrition, product knowledge, hygiene, communication, facilitation and sales.
The project reached more than 1,750 students and 1,250 mothers, while more than 5,000 community members were reached indirectly. It also trained 64 Nutrition Entrepreneurs, conducted 58 Uthan Boithok sessions and completed 7 school campaigns.
Speaking on being recognised as project manager of the Year, Chowdhury said, “I am honored to receive this recognition from PMI Bangladesh Chapter. TLTN was a strong learning journey for me as a project manager, and this award reflects the support of my team, partners and the communities we worked with. I sincerely thank PMI for recognising our efforts.”
Surayya Siddiqua, managing director, Grameen Danone Foods Limited, said, “The TLTN recognition reflects what can be achieved when a clear purpose is supported by strong partnerships and disciplined project management. We are proud of the team for turning the project's vision into meaningful community impact.”
The two Champion titles recognised both the impact of the TLTN Project and the leadership behind its successful implementation, marking a significant achievement for Grameen Danone Foods Limited.