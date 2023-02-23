BUBT holds workshop on national qualification framework

The institutional quality assurance cell (IQAC) of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) held a workshop on implementation procedures of Bangladesh national qualification framework.

BUBT vice-chancellor (VC) Fayyaz Khan presided over the workshop’s inaugural session on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Abu Saleh, advisor of BUBT and member of BUBT Trust; Ali Noor, pro-VC of BUBT; Harun-or-Rashid, its registrar; and distinguished members of twelve programme self-assessment committee (PSAC) of different academic programmes of different faculties of BUBT, deans of all faculties and senior professors participated in the workshop.