Plan International Bangladesh observes women’s day
Plan International Bangladesh hosted an event in Dhaka to observe the international women’s day, with participation of representatives from various embassies and professionals.
On the occasion, a book was launched honouring women and their invaluable contribution to the society, unveiling a unique collection of letters titled ‘As You Are’ (Tumi Jemon), according to a press release.
Through the publication, Plan International Bangladesh has honoured the women who, despite living in a world of inequality, enriched human civilisation and dedicated their lives to making the world a more vibrant place.
The theme of this year's international women’s day, declared by the United Nations, was ‘For all women and girls: Rights. equality. empowerment.’
Among others, the event was attended by Andre Carstens, head of mission at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh; Stéphanie St-Laurent Brassard, second secretary of the Canadian High Commission; Quamrul Hassan, chief business officer of ACI Consumer Brands; Firoz Choudhury; assistant editor of Prothom Alo; and senior journalist and writer, Shahnaz Munni.
The programme opened windows to understand the real and emerging challenges that girls and women are facing in their homes and communities that hinder their overall progress and rights. It emphasised the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to stop violence against women and girls. Their participation highlighted a shared commitment to advancing gender equality.
The programme commenced with a welcome speech from Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh. Later, Stéphanie St-Laurent Brassard shared his valuable insight, stating, “International women’s day reflects on progress that women have made and acknowledges that still a lot of work ahead. Especially creating commitment where everyone is safe.”
Andre Carstens said, “We shouldn't celebrate women's day for just one day. Every day should be women's day. We need to practice this culture of equality every day; then it will be meaningful. The book serves as a platform, including young and marginalised people, to foster gender equality. For the pursuit of education and women's empowerment, women have proved themselves immensely. This book reflects those. It reminds us of the power of words to heal, expand, and walk the sustainable path towards empowerment. Let this book serve as a bridge to portray women's voices”
Plan International Bangladesh took the initiative to publish the book as a tribute of love and respect to the women of Bangladesh. This collection features letters written by Plan International Bangladesh colleagues and affiliated youth.
Several young individuals from the Rohingya refugee camps have also expressed their admiration and respect for women in their language. Through these letters, they have conveyed their gratitude to the extraordinary women who have inspired their lives.