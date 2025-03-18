Plan International Bangladesh observes women’s day

Plan International Bangladesh hosted an event in Dhaka to observe the international women’s day, with participation of representatives from various embassies and professionals.

On the occasion, a book was launched honouring women and their invaluable contribution to the society, unveiling a unique collection of letters titled ‘As You Are’ (Tumi Jemon), according to a press release.

Through the publication, Plan International Bangladesh has honoured the women who, despite living in a world of inequality, enriched human civilisation and dedicated their lives to making the world a more vibrant place.