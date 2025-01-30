Dun & Bradstreet hosts knowledge sharing session

Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business data and analytics, conducted an insightful knowledge session on interpreting a business information report and beneficiary’s credit report at the headquarters of Mercantile Bank PLC.

According to a press release, the session was inaugurated by Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director (DMD) and CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank PLC. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of leveraging business information and credit reports to strengthen trade operations and manage risks effectively.