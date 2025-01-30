Dun & Bradstreet hosts knowledge sharing session
Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business data and analytics, conducted an insightful knowledge session on interpreting a business information report and beneficiary’s credit report at the headquarters of Mercantile Bank PLC.
According to a press release, the session was inaugurated by Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director (DMD) and CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank PLC. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of leveraging business information and credit reports to strengthen trade operations and manage risks effectively.
Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, senior executive vice president and head of the international division, also spoke on the occasion, emphasising the session’s relevance to the bank’s strategic goals.
The event also featured expert insights from Siddhartha Biswas, regional director for Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa; Md Saidul Islam, relationship manager; and Samnoon Khan, relationship executive.
They provided a detailed walkthrough of business information report (BIR) or beneficiary’s credit report, equipping attendees with actionable knowledge to assess creditworthiness and enhance decision-making in international trade.
Approximately 70 trade officials from various AD branches actively participated in the session, discussing best practices for utilising credit data to drive operational efficiency and reduce risks in trade finance.
This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Dun & Bradstreet and Mercantile Bank PLC to empower banking professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to excel in an increasingly complex financial landscape.