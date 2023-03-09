imo brings in new features to safeguard online privacy

According to various data, cybercrimes such as hacking, blackmailing, and cyberbullying have been occurring regularly in Bangladesh. To be particular, online harassment against women, especially on different social networking sites, is on the rise as a recent study has found that as many as 64 out of every 100 women in the country faced some kind of online harassment and violence owing to a lack of safe online space.

As far as social platforms are concerned, a user may face privacy issues at different stages of communication and there are by far no proper solutions to address these problems.