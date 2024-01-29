Grameenphone launches simplified plans

These plans are crafted to provide convenience, flexibility, and value for money while also ensuring that it is simple and easy to buy. These plans can be availed through MyGP, Flexiload, IVR, and USSD, providing customers with ease of access. The feature-packed plans also offer a hassle-free single sign-on journey, giving customers’ uninterrupted access to the digital world.

Furthermore, customers can now unlock additional benefits with combo and data plans by repurchasing them within the validity period to receive bonus data. To add to that, customers can enjoy bonus on advance data plan purchases.

Grameenphone has further simplified its portfolio and broadened its premium offerings, eliminating the need to navigate through too many options, making the customer experience convenient, effortless, and user-friendly from purchase to usage. It also ensures that customers have access to a comprehensive suite of services tailored to their individual needs.