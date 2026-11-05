Tax on savings certificates no longer final, who benefits and who loses

In the budget for the current fiscal year, The withholding tax deducted from profits earned on savings certificates has been excluded from the list of final taxes.

This means that when purchasing savings certificates, a 10 per cent tax is deducted from the profit earned. If an investor does not possess a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), a 15 per cent tax is deducted from the profit.

Until now, this tax was considered final. No additional tax had to be paid on profits from savings certificates. Once deducted, the tax could not be reclaimed either.