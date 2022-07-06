Marcel offers up to Tk 8,000 discounts on television

Marcel is providing up to Tk 8,000 discounts on its 24–43-inch basic LED and Android smart television sets, UNB reports.

The customer benefits are being given under the ‘Best TV Deal’ campaign which can be availed by buying TV sets from any Marcel showroom across the country from 1 July and will be continued until further notice, the company said in a statement.

It said a discount of Tk 8,000 is being given on 43-inch basic LED TV. Customers can now buy the TV at only Tk 27,900. Another discount of Tk 6,090 is applicable for its 43-inch Android TV and customers are getting it at Tk 32,900. A discount of Tk 5, 000 is being given on Marcel’s 32-inch Basic LED and Android TVs which now cost Tk 13,900 and Tk 22,900 respectively.