Marcel offers up to Tk 8,000 discounts on television

Prothom Alo English Desk
Marcel provides up to Tk 8,000 discounts on television
Marcel provides up to Tk 8,000 discounts on television

Marcel is providing up to Tk 8,000 discounts on its 24–43-inch basic LED and Android smart television sets, UNB reports.

The customer benefits are being given under the ‘Best TV Deal’ campaign which can be availed by buying TV sets from any Marcel showroom across the country from 1 July and will be continued until further notice, the company said in a statement.

It said a discount of Tk 8,000 is being given on 43-inch basic LED TV. Customers can now buy the TV at only Tk 27,900. Another discount of Tk 6,090 is applicable for its 43-inch Android TV and customers are getting it at Tk 32,900. A discount of Tk 5, 000 is being given on Marcel’s 32-inch Basic LED and Android TVs which now cost Tk 13,900 and Tk 22,900 respectively.

Meanwhile, a discount of Tk 5,000 is applied for Marcel’s 40-inch basic LED TV. Customers are getting it at Tk 25,900 while Tk 4,000 discount is available for 40-inch Android TV and it costs only Tk 28,900. The 24-inch LED TV has been priced at Tk 11,900 under the Best TV Deal campaign.

Shakhawat Hossen, Head of Sales at Marcel, said, “Marcel televisions are enriched with the latest technology and features. TV sets of Marcel have gained huge popularity all over the country for affordable prices and the best after-sales services. Marcel TV features best screen quality, Dolby surrounds sound system, Google Android certification, and 178-degree large viewing angle along with many other technology and features.”

Currently, Marcel has a total of 25 models of basic LED and Android smart TVs ranging from 24 to 55 inches with prices ranging from Tk 11,900 to Tk 94,900.

