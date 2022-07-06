Marcel offers up to Tk 8,000 discounts on television

Meanwhile, a discount of Tk 5,000 is applied for Marcel’s 40-inch basic LED TV. Customers are getting it at Tk 25,900 while Tk 4,000 discount is available for 40-inch Android TV and it costs only Tk 28,900. The 24-inch LED TV has been priced at Tk 11,900 under the Best TV Deal campaign.
Shakhawat Hossen, Head of Sales at Marcel, said, “Marcel televisions are enriched with the latest technology and features. TV sets of Marcel have gained huge popularity all over the country for affordable prices and the best after-sales services. Marcel TV features best screen quality, Dolby surrounds sound system, Google Android certification, and 178-degree large viewing angle along with many other technology and features.”
Currently, Marcel has a total of 25 models of basic LED and Android smart TVs ranging from 24 to 55 inches with prices ranging from Tk 11,900 to Tk 94,900.