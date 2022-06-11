MetLife extends investment portfolio with Tk 1.16b DBH Bond subscription

To continue providing sustainable financing to local corporates and better returns on customers’ insurance policies, MetLife Bangladesh has further diversified its investment portfolio through its subscription of Tk 1.16 billion (116 crore) in the Zero-Coupon Bond issued by Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DBH), said a press release.

MetLife is the largest institutional investor of this bond.

UCB Investment Limited (UCBL), a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, is the lead arranger of this bond issuance.