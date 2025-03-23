HONOR X9c launched in Bangladesh
HONOR Bangladesh, a leading technology brand, has officially launched HONOR X9c in Bangladesh, setting a new standard for smartphone durability in the industry in the mid-range category, said a press release.
Known as ‘The Unbreakable Phone,’ this phone holds a Guinness World Record for most people performing a mobile phone drop test simultaneously (264 participants), which made HONOR X9c the toughest HONOR phone so far.
This phone blends exceptional durability with comprehensive protection, long-lasting battery life, outstanding display, photography capabilities, and advanced AI experience – all encased in a stunning design.
HONOR X9c boasts a new generation of Anti-Drop Display, providing remarkable resistance to falls from heights of up to 2 meters. Compared to its predecessor, X9b, the comprehensive reliability of the HONOR X9c is significantly enhanced by 166 per cent with the ultra-tempered glass and a resistance shield. It includes a three-layer waterproof structure with 360° water protection and IP65M dust resistance, which makes it very durable.
As industry’s first phone with the largest battery capacity, HONOR X9c is powered by an ultra-large 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery with 66W fast charging option that powers the phone 0 per cent to 80 per cent in just 42 minutes, while a 5-minute charge provides an additional 7 hours of battery life.
HONOR X9c’s battery ranked first at DXOMark’s global battery test ranking. The phone also features an armor-level protective coating for optimized energy management.
HONOR X9c features an AI-powered 108MP ultra-sensing camera with a large 1/1.67” sensor and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for ultra-clear images, minimizing blurring and shakiness.
Speaking of the phone, HONOR Bangladesh’s Head of Business Abdullah Al Mamun said, “We are excited to bring HONOR X9c to Bangladesh – the toughest HONOR smartphone ever. With X9c, we are setting a new benchmark in the smartphone industry with its durability, long battery life and advanced camera technology. We believe this smartphone will ensure a mesmerizing experience for the users as it offers impressive features, reflecting our commitment to delivering quality and durability for our customers.”
HONOR X9c is available in Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, and Jade Cyan. For the 12GB + 256GB variant, it’s priced at BDT 44,999.