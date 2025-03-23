HONOR X9c launched in Bangladesh

This phone blends exceptional durability with comprehensive protection, long-lasting battery life, outstanding display, photography capabilities, and advanced AI experience – all encased in a stunning design.

HONOR X9c boasts a new generation of Anti-Drop Display, providing remarkable resistance to falls from heights of up to 2 meters. Compared to its predecessor, X9b, the comprehensive reliability of the HONOR X9c is significantly enhanced by 166 per cent with the ultra-tempered glass and a resistance shield. It includes a three-layer waterproof structure with 360° water protection and IP65M dust resistance, which makes it very durable.

As industry’s first phone with the largest battery capacity, HONOR X9c is powered by an ultra-large 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery with 66W fast charging option that powers the phone 0 per cent to 80 per cent in just 42 minutes, while a 5-minute charge provides an additional 7 hours of battery life.