Chinese envoy donates gifts to Desh Protibondhi School

The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, has donated gift items among the students of Desh Protibondhi School in Panchagarh in presence of government officials and local dignitaries.
The donation programme was organised under the China-Bangladesh friendship talent development project on 8 April, read a press release.
Panchagarh deputy commissioner Sirazul Islam presided over the meeting when Zhuang Lifeng, chairman of North Point Medical College, and SM Sirazul Huda, superintendent of Panchagarh police, were present as special guests.
Also, Anwar Sadat Samrat, general secretary of district Awami League; Amirul Islam, chairman of Sadar upazila; and Masudul Haque, sadar upazila nirbahi officer were present on the occasion.