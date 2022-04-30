Nagad’s single-day transaction reaches record Tk 9.53b

Tanvir A. Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad, said that the company is thrilled to have attained the milestone of Tk 9.53 billion transaction in a single day in less than three years of advancing innovative endeavors.

He stated that Eid sees a substantial surge in customer transactions.

“Additionally, people no longer desire to carry a huge amount of cash. As a result, transactions through MFS, including Nagad, are gaining popularity,” he added.

Experts believe that obtaining close to Tk 10 billion in a single day is a significant step toward developing a cashless society in Bangladesh and it is the innovations that helped Nagad to reach near Tk 10 billion in a single day since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the MFS three years ago.