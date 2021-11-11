NBR officials, BRAC Bank corporate clients discuss on online VAT payment

This integration saves a lot of time, money and energy of the clients who now do not need to visit bank or tax office to make payment to the government coffer. NBR’s initiative taken in light of the government's vision of a Digital Bangladesh, has resultantly strengthened its revenue mobilization drive.

The corporate clients and the management of the NBR took part in the discussion on how to build on the success of the first phase of the ‘Online VAT Payment Project’ to ensure its widespread adoption and elevate the customer experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan said: “This government and private sector dialogue provides a unique opportunity for our valued clients to offer their suggestions and feedback so that NBR can consider incorporating those insights in next phase of the project. With such discussion we can help enhance user experience and encourage more organizations to use the digital system in paying VAT and taxes to the government exchequer.”