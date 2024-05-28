Banglalink offers free talk time, internet for cyclone-affected people

Banglalink has taken a series of initiatives to support Cyclone Remal-affected communities. Understanding the critical importance of connectivity during this crisis, Banglalink is offering free talk time, internet, and other discounted products and services to communities in the cyclone-affected areas.

The operator is extending a helping hand to its customers by providing free talk-time of 10 minutes and free internet of 500MB with three-day validity to those in the cyclone-hit areas to help them stay connected with their families. Eligible customers impacted by Cyclone ‘Remal’ will receive detailed information about the offers, its benefits, and the activation process through SMS notifications.