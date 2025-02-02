Grand event 'GPH Maharaj Darbar' held by GPH Ispat
GPH Ispat Limited, of the leading manufacturers of world-class steel rebar in the country, organised their grand event 'GPH Maharaj Darbar-2024' recently. Through this flagship event, GPH honored their channel partners with special recognition based on their annual performance, said a press release.
At 'Maharaj Darbar 2024', channel partners were recognised in various categories based on their remarkable performance in 2024, including marketing of world-class Quantum Steel, market expansion of GPH Quantum B600C-R and B600D-R, and maintaining consistent sales success throughout the year.
A total of 185 channel partners spontaneously participated in this event. Among them, the top 10 were awarded the Maharaj honor, and the next best 10 received the Mahaveer honor. Additionally, for the first time, 18 channel partners were honored with the Birpratap title at the divisional level.
This year's top 10 Maharajs are respectively, Mahabubur Rahman (M/s Mahabub Brothers, Teknaf, Chattogram); Md. Sirazur Rahman (M/s Al Amin Traders, Chattogram); Md. Zakir Hossain (Rahman Properties & Trading Corporation, Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka); Md. Zakarul Hoque (M/s Haque Traders, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka); Md. Ashraf Ali (M/s K.A Steel House, Bhatara, Dhaka); Raquib Ahmed Chowdhury (A.B. Steel House, Unit 2, Rajakhali, Chattogram); Shamvu Das (Sourav Enterprise, Keraniganj, Dhaka); Md. Kamal Hossain (M/s Al-Habib Steel Corporation, Turag, Uttara, Dhaka); Md. Azizul Haque Faisal (M/s Faisal & Brothers, Isakhan Navy Gate, Cement Crossing, Chattogram); and Md. Mizanur Rahman Milon (Dhaka Trade Link, Savar, Dhaka).
The best 10 Mahaveers are respectively, Md. Rashedul Islam (M/s Fahim Enterprise, Borgola, Bogura); Md. Mujtaba Hasemi (M/s Al-Manar Steel, Kaderganj, Rajshahi); Dharmendra Ghosh Dollar (Imperial Sanitary House, Senpara Road, Rangpur); Md. Shafiq Ullah (F S Enterprise, 55, Boro Bazar, Mymensingh); Md. Aminur Rahman Imroj (M/s United Traders, Mohammadpur, Dhaka); Haji Abdul Sattar Bhuyan (M/s Satata Enterprise, Dhaka Bus Stand, Bhelanagor, Narsingdi); Abul Hossain Molla & Abdur Rouf Molla (M/s Salma Traders, Dohar, Dhaka); Haji Md. Rafiqul Alam (M/s Rafiq & Brothers, C&O Colony, Sadar, Joypurhat); Al-Hajj Md. Mosharof Hoshain (M/s Mosharf Hoshain, Strand Road, Chandpur); and Mohammad Rassel Uddin (M/s Saklain Enterprise, Hathazari Municipality, Chattogram).
Additionally, the all deserving offspring of the channel partners were awarded GPA-5 honors, and their mothers were recognized with Kriti Ma (Meritorious Mother) honors.
During this two-day event, 'GPH Family Night 2024' was held on the first day, where channel partners' families were also invited. The event included various game shows and cultural programs with the participation of channel partners and their families, and winners and participants of the games were awarded various attractive prizes.