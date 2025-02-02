Grand event 'GPH Maharaj Darbar' held by GPH Ispat

GPH Ispat Limited, of the leading manufacturers of world-class steel rebar in the country, organised their grand event 'GPH Maharaj Darbar-2024' recently. Through this flagship event, GPH honored their channel partners with special recognition based on their annual performance, said a press release.

At 'Maharaj Darbar 2024', channel partners were recognised in various categories based on their remarkable performance in 2024, including marketing of world-class Quantum Steel, market expansion of GPH Quantum B600C-R and B600D-R, and maintaining consistent sales success throughout the year.