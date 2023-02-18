Bangladesh Business Summit to be held March

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) in a press conference in a city hotel on Saturday disclosed the details of the event.
Speaking at the press conference FBCCI president Md Jasim Uddin said the federation currently has 412 product-based trade organizations, 87 chambers at district and metropolitan levels, 18 chambers for women entrepreneurship and 20 bilateral chambers.
"Our economy was $90 billion in 2008, which is $470 billion today. We are going to organize a three-day Bangladesh Business Summit from 11 to 13 March to accelerate the country's economic progress," he added.
He said three plenary sessions, 13 parallel sessions, open discussions etc. will be organized with traders, investors, analysts and policy makers to find out the country's trade and investment opportunities, obstacles and ways to overcome.
Jasim Uddin said ministers from 12 to 15 countries will participate in this international conference.
Besides, representatives of large companies from different countries of the world will also participate.
The FBCCI president said the best of Bangladesh Expo will be organized along with the Business Summit. The potential sectors of the country, including textiles, agro-processed food, leather, ceramics and jute, will be presented to the foreign investors in this exhibition.
Jasim said Bangladesh Business Excellence Award will be given to entrepreneurs for their special contribution to the development of the country's economy and trade.
A special jury board consisting of economists, journalists and businessmen has been formed for this special award.