New ‘Kumon’centre to open in Dhaka

BRAC Kumon Limited is going to open a new centre the capital’s Green Road area. A franchise agreement signing event was held at the head office of BRAC Kumon Ltd.
According to a press release, the event was attended by Nehal Bin Hasan, head of BRAC Kumon Limited. During the event, an agreement was signed with Elora Sultana to launch a new BRAC Kumon centre in the Green Road area.
Kumon offers a unique learning method that aims to unlock the full potential of children. It is designed to unlock children's potential from pre-school to grade 12 while instilling 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving.
In addition to offering franchises across Dhaka, Kumon aims to empower 50 more women entrepreneurs by 2025 by establishing more branches across major cities of Bangladesh.
'Kumon' method, considered one of Japan's best inventions, has been successfully improving the Mathematics, English, and reading skills of children aged 3 - 16 years in 62 countries worldwide for over 65 years.
Kumon places significant emphasis on maximising the potential of each child through an Individual Study Plan.