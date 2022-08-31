Banglalink wins Ookla Speedtest Award for third straight year

Banglalink has rolled out more than 3000 sites across the country in the last eight months and has recently acquired 40 MHz spectrum, which increased its spectrum holding by 100 per cent. It has contributed to registering double-digit growth in Q2 2022, providing the fastest 4G internet and high-quality digital services.
Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said, "We are delighted to win such a prestigious award five times in a row. Banglalink has succeeded in receiving this award due to its consistency in terms of providing the fastest 4G speed and upholding its commitment to providing the best user experience.
“Our investment in spectrum coupled with the fastest network expansion across the country keeps Banglalink ahead, making us the fastest growing operator in the country.”
Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer of Banglalink, said, "At Banglalink, we believe in providing the best experience to our customers, and renewal of this prestigious Award is a testament to our continuous hard work that we do in order to provide best-in-class mobile network, infrastructure, and speed. In addition to investing to expand our network footprint, we are bringing world-class digital services along with high-speed data to our customers to empower them to lead a more connected digital life.”
Doug Suttles, chief executive officer of Ookla said, “Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for the fastest and top-performing fixed broadband and mobile operators around the world.
“It is our pleasure to present Banglalink with the award for Fastest Mobile Network in Bangladesh. This recognition is a testament to their exceptional performance in Q1-Q2 2022 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest.”
Banglalink will remain committed to providing nationwide network coverage, digital services, and the fastest internet speed to its customers.