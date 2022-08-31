Banglalink wins Ookla Speedtest Award for third straight year

Banglalink has rolled out more than 3000 sites across the country in the last eight months and has recently acquired 40 MHz spectrum, which increased its spectrum holding by 100 per cent. It has contributed to registering double-digit growth in Q2 2022, providing the fastest 4G internet and high-quality digital services.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said, "We are delighted to win such a prestigious award five times in a row. Banglalink has succeeded in receiving this award due to its consistency in terms of providing the fastest 4G speed and upholding its commitment to providing the best user experience.

“Our investment in spectrum coupled with the fastest network expansion across the country keeps Banglalink ahead, making us the fastest growing operator in the country.”