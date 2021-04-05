Paperfly to deliver Shajgoj beauty products all over Bangladesh

Paperfly, a home delivery service network in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with an E-commerce platform Shajgoj to deliver its beauty products all over Bangladesh, UNB reports.

Shajgoj has been selling authentic beauty products of different national and international brands.

From now on, Paperfly will deliver all of these products to the customers’ doorsteps.

Shajgoj’s chief operations officer Milky Mahmud and Reaz Uddin Khan and Md Sazzadul Islam Fahmy from Paperfly signed the agreement in this regard, said a press release from Paperfly.