Energypac CEO Humayun Rashid honoured with Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023 

Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation PLC, has recently been honoured with Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023, initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Under the category of ‘Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the Year’ the prestigious award was handed over to the visionary leader (Under Business Revenue Per Annum Tk 5 billion to Tk 9.99 billion) at the grand gala ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel on 11 November, 2023.