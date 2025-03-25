Zakat, donation thru bKash to stand beside underprivileged

During the holy month of Ramadan, the solvent people get the opportunity to stand beside deprived and underprivileged people through Zakat as well as donation.

Helping people during Ramadan is of great significance in Islam. However, it becomes quite difficult for many to reach out to the person in need with Zakat or donation.

To ease that difficulty, many charitable and voluntary organisations have been working across the country to collect donations and distribute it to the right persons.