Banglalink obtains ISO 27001:2013 certificate

Prothom Alo English Desk

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications services providers in Bangladesh, has obtained the ISO27001:2013 certificate, an international standard certification for information security, said a press release.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer, Banglalink, Huseyin Turker, chief technology and information officer, and Tahrul Amin, technology governance and cyber security deputy director, Banglalink, and other top officials of the organization received the certification from Bereau Veritus, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification.

The ISO27001:2013 certification is an auditable international standard that defines the requirements of an Information Security Management System (ISMS), which is a set of policies, procedures, processes, and systems that manage information security risks.

The certification process includes a comprehensive risk assessment and management program that helps organizations meet regulatory standards, reducing the likelihood of security breaches.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said, “Cyber security is an indispensable part of our effort in providing quality digital services to Banglalink customers. This prestigious recognition is reflective of the highest level of cyber security maintained at our organization and demonstrates Banglalink’s pioneering role as a digital operator in Bangladesh.”

A Bereau Veritus representative of said, “Achieving ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that Banglalink follows the best information security management practices to protect their customers, clients & supplier’s interests. This will help to have a more effective security posture and efficient processes to reduce risk and cyber-attacks.”

