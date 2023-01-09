Banglalink obtains ISO 27001:2013 certificate

The ISO27001:2013 certification is an auditable international standard that defines the requirements of an Information Security Management System (ISMS), which is a set of policies, procedures, processes, and systems that manage information security risks.
The certification process includes a comprehensive risk assessment and management program that helps organizations meet regulatory standards, reducing the likelihood of security breaches.
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said, “Cyber security is an indispensable part of our effort in providing quality digital services to Banglalink customers. This prestigious recognition is reflective of the highest level of cyber security maintained at our organization and demonstrates Banglalink’s pioneering role as a digital operator in Bangladesh.”
A Bereau Veritus representative of said, “Achieving ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that Banglalink follows the best information security management practices to protect their customers, clients & supplier’s interests. This will help to have a more effective security posture and efficient processes to reduce risk and cyber-attacks.”