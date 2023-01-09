Banglalink obtains ISO 27001:2013 certificate

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications services providers in Bangladesh, has obtained the ISO27001:2013 certificate, an international standard certification for information security, said a press release.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer, Banglalink, Huseyin Turker, chief technology and information officer, and Tahrul Amin, technology governance and cyber security deputy director, Banglalink, and other top officials of the organization received the certification from Bereau Veritus, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification.