Pran-RFL bags five national export awards

Pran-RFL Group has bagged national export trophies for the 17th consecutive year in recognition of its role in raising shipment in the agro-processing, plastic goods and light engineering products categories.

Five companies of the group won awards for the fiscal year 2017-18.

Pran Dairy, Pran Agro, and Habiganj Agro obtained the gold, silver and bronze trophies in the agro-processing category.