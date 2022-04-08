Pran-RFL bags five national export awards

Allplast Bangladesh of RFL got the silver trophy in the plastic goods category, and Rangpur Metal Industries obtained the silver trophy in light engineering.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the trophies to Eleash Mridha, managing director of Pran Group, Naser Ahmed, executive director of Pran Agro, Animesh Saha, executive director of Habiganj Agro, Sayed Hossain Chowdhury, executive director of Allplast Bangladesh, and Sayed Joynul Abedin, executive director of Rangpur Metal, at a city hotel Thursday.
Pran started exporting agro-based products in 1997, and now, the group ships a wide range of products to 145 countries.
Pran-RFL has a big market in India and the Middle East, and the group’s products are now available in Africa, Europe, and North and South America.