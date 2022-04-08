Local

Pran-RFL bags five national export awards

Prothom Alo English Desk
Pran-RFL Group has bagged national export trophies for the 17th consecutive year in recognition of its role in raising shipment in the agro-processing, plastic goods and light engineering products categories.

Five companies of the group won awards for the fiscal year 2017-18.

Pran Dairy, Pran Agro, and Habiganj Agro obtained the gold, silver and bronze trophies in the agro-processing category.

Allplast Bangladesh of RFL got the silver trophy in the plastic goods category, and Rangpur Metal Industries obtained the silver trophy in light engineering.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the trophies to Eleash Mridha, managing director of Pran Group, Naser Ahmed, executive director of Pran Agro, Animesh Saha, executive director of Habiganj Agro, Sayed Hossain Chowdhury, executive director of Allplast Bangladesh, and Sayed Joynul Abedin, executive director of Rangpur Metal, at a city hotel Thursday.

Pran started exporting agro-based products in 1997, and now, the group ships a wide range of products to 145 countries.

Pran-RFL has a big market in India and the Middle East, and the group’s products are now available in Africa, Europe, and North and South America.

