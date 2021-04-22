PRAN-RFL donates safety equipment to health workers

PRAN-RFL, country’s leading business conglomerate, has donated hand rubs and pure drinking water for health workers working at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Covid-19 dedicated hospital on Wednesday.
Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of PRAN-RFL Group, handed over the ‘Activo’ branded hand rub and PRAN Drinking Water to Brig. Gen. AKM Nasir Uddin, Director of the hospital.
Kamruzzaman Kamal said “Protective equipment and drinking water have been given to DNCC Covid Hospital for its health workers who are carrying out their professional duties during the epidemic amid risk.”
Brig. Gen. AKM Nasir Uddin thanked PRAN-RFL for providing safety equipment and drinking water for the health workers at the hospital.
PRAN-RFL has provided food to 70,000 helpless and poor families who lost job during the general holidays across the country last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Moreover, the group donated corona sample collection booth, surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and 15 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola.