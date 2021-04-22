PRAN-RFL donates safety equipment to health workers

PRAN-RFL, country’s leading business conglomerate, has donated hand rubs and pure drinking water for health workers working at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Covid-19 dedicated hospital on Wednesday.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of PRAN-RFL Group, handed over the ‘Activo’ branded hand rub and PRAN Drinking Water to Brig. Gen. AKM Nasir Uddin, Director of the hospital.

Kamruzzaman Kamal said “Protective equipment and drinking water have been given to DNCC Covid Hospital for its health workers who are carrying out their professional duties during the epidemic amid risk.”