Walton Smart TV gets huge response in Ireland market

Bangladesh’s leading multinational electronics brand’s Walton android smart television is witnessing huge response in Ireland being displayed and sold in its largest retail store DID Electrical, UNB reports.

It’s a milestone towards the market expansion of Walton’s brand business in Europe and also achieving the vision of becoming a top global consumer electronics brand, said a press release.

Syed Al Imran, vice-president of Walton’s Global Business Division (GBD) and also in-charge of the Europe market, said, “This year, Walton TV expanded its brand business to some European countries including Ireland.”