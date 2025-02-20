Prime Bank partners with Transcom Food
Prime Bank PLC has partnered with Transcom Food Ltd to enhance customer satisfaction by offering delicious rewards.
Under the agreement, customers who open a new account or obtain a new card from Prime Bank will be eligible to receive exclusive free pizza coupons from Pizza Hut, according to a press release.
On behalf of their respective organisations, Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Rajib Kanti Bhowmik, CFO of Transcom Food Ltd, took part in the signing ceremony at the bank’s corporate office.
Joarder Tanvir Faisal, EVP, head of cards and retail asset of Prime Bank, and Farhan Hadi, head of marketing of Transcom Food Ltd, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present in the event.