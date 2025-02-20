Prime Bank partners with Transcom Food

On behalf of their respective organisations, Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Rajib Kanti Bhowmik, CFO of Transcom Food Ltd, took part in the signing ceremony at the bank’s corporate office.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, EVP, head of cards and retail asset of Prime Bank, and Farhan Hadi, head of marketing of Transcom Food Ltd, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present in the event.