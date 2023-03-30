Grameenphone launches data packs for OTT streaming

Users can enjoy data for regular purposes along with entertainment data. Kicked off on 13 March, this campaign will run till further notification, and the customers can avail of this offer as many times as they wish during the campaign.

Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer at Grameenphone, said, "At Grameenphone, customers are at the core of everything we do. We integrate innovative solutions to understand better our customer's needs and offer them a superior experience. With our customers' evolving digital lifestyle, they are increasingly interested in entertainment content available on different OTT platforms. To meet their growing entertainment needs and deliver on our promise of connecting our customers to what matters most to them, Grameenphone has introduced dedicated internet packs that are easy to subscribe to and easy on the pocket."