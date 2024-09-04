UCB holds board meeting under new leadership
Reviewing its overall financial condition, the United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has emphasised the importance of ensuring banking governance to protect the interests of depositors and the bank.
The bank made the pledge at its first board meeting with the newly-formed board at its corporate head office in Dhaka on Wednesday, according to a press release.
Sharif Zahir, chairman of UCB, presided over the meeting.
The newly constituted board members expressed gratitude and commitment to all depositors, business partners, stakeholders, well-wishers, and supporters of the bank.
During the meeting, the board made a commitment to turn the bank into the country's leading financial institution in the shortest possible time.
In this regard, they sought guidance and cooperation of officials and employees at all levels, business partners, depositors, and other stakeholders, as well as Bangladesh Bank and all regulatory agencies.
Shazzad Hossoin, vice-chairman of UCB; Tanvir Khan, chairman of the executive committee; Yusuf Ali, chairman of the risk management committee; Obaidur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee; and Syed Faridul Islam, managing director and acting CEO of UCB, were all present in the meeting along with others from the senior management.