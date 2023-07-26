Landmark bone marrow transplantation in Ctg Evercare Hospital  

In a landmark achievement, Evercare Hospital Chattogram has successfully performed an autologous Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) on a 49-year-old male patient with T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

The transplantation was carried out by Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh and his team, marking the first instance of BMT for lymphoma in the port city of Chattogram, read a press release.

After a 12-day hospital stay, the patient was discharged in a stable condition.