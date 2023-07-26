Landmark bone marrow transplantation in Ctg Evercare Hospital  

In a landmark achievement, Evercare Hospital Chattogram has successfully performed an autologous Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) on a 49-year-old male patient with T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).
The transplantation was carried out by Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh and his team, marking the first instance of BMT for lymphoma in the port city of Chattogram, read a press release.
After a 12-day hospital stay, the patient was discharged in a stable condition.
Samir Singh, the chief operating officer of Evercare Hospital Chattogram, expressed his elation and said, “Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) has achieved a remarkable feat in the medical landscape of Chattogram. Witnessing such a positive transformation in the patient's physical health post-treatment has truly overwhelmed us.”
“I firmly believe that the dedication and expertise of Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh and his team played a pivotal role in achieving this success," he continued.
Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, a senior consultant and coordinator of Hematology and BMT Center at Evercare Hospital, provided insights into the BMT process and its significance in cancer treatment. He explained that lymphoma, a common blood cancer, necessitates BMT in 40 per cent of patients. The procedure involves harvesting stem cells from the patient's own body, administering high-dose chemotherapy, and subsequently transplanting the harvested stem cells.
Evercare Hospital Chattogram took a significant step forward in cancer treatment earlier this year when they initiated Bone Marrow Transplants in January. Since then, BMT has proven to be a revolutionary process in cancer care, offering hope and improved outcomes for patients battling lymphoma.
In a promising update, the physician revealed that Evercare Hospital Chattogram is preparing to introduce Allogeneic BMT in the near future. It will further enhance the hospital's capabilities in offering advanced treatment options for patients requiring bone marrow transplants.