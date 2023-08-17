US-Bangla announces holiday packages for the Maldives

The US-Bangla Airlines has announced various holiday packages to explore the beauty of the island nation of the Maldives, reports UNB.

US-Bangla Airlines announced a two-night, three-day travel package starting at Tk 49,790 per person to enjoy the vastness of white sand and blue waters, according to a press release.

The airline operates flights on the Dhaka-Male route four days a week. Every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, a flight departs from Dhaka to Male, the capital of the Maldives, at 9:05 am and returns from Male to Dhaka at 1:25 pm, it said.

US-Bangla is offering various holiday packages with attractive facilities in different islands of the Maldives, especially the popular islands of Hulhumale, Maafushi, Paradise Island, Sun Island, Fihalhohi Island, and Huruvalhi Island with attractive facilities.