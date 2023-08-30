Milvik Nari: harnessing technology to enable better access to healthcare

Milvik Bangladesh Limited was recognised for leveraging technology to facilitate better access to healthcare for women with its new product Milvik “Nari” at the 2nd Fintech Innovation Award in the Innovation in Insurance Category.

Alongside business icons in the fintech fraternity and academicians, state minister of ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak also graced the event, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

In Bangladesh, 66 per cent of women face at least one barrier in accessing healthcare (BMC Public Health, 2023). Barriers typically comprise of lack of accessibility and affordability, but also lack of awareness and social stigma associated with certain conditions and gender-based discrimination.