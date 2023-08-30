Milvik Nari: harnessing technology to enable better access to healthcare

Milvik Bangladesh Limited was recognised for leveraging technology to facilitate better access to healthcare for women with its new product Milvik “Nari” at the 2nd Fintech Innovation Award in the Innovation in Insurance Category.
Alongside business icons in the fintech fraternity and academicians, state minister of ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak also graced the event, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.
In Bangladesh, 66 per cent of women face at least one barrier in accessing healthcare (BMC Public Health, 2023). Barriers typically comprise of lack of accessibility and affordability, but also lack of awareness and social stigma associated with certain conditions and gender-based discrimination.
Cumulatively, these barriers prevent women from getting timely access to preventive and primary care and ultimately result in delayed diagnosis and adverse health outcomes such as increased morbidity.
Acknowledging the challenge, Milvik Bangladesh launched Milvik “Nari” in January 2023: a healthcare solution aimed at tackling these barriers and addressing the specific healthcare needs of women.
Milvik “Nari” enables women anywhere in Bangladesh to access a qualified female doctor 24/7, receive consultation from specialists, get discounts from 470+ hospitals and diagnostic centers nationwide, get hospitalisation coverage from any hospital in Bangladesh as well as reimbursements on healthcare products like sanitary napkins, OTC medicines, vitamins and supplements, etc.
Furthermore, Milvik developed complementary programmes offering personalised guidance during critical moments of a woman’s life such as pregnancy and childbirth. Milvik “Nari” subscription starts from Tk 145 per month with opportunities to add family members as well.
On the recognition of Milvik “Nari”, Damien Gueroult, country manager of Milvik Bangladesh shared “We are thrilled and honored to have received this recognition and this is a testament to the work of all Milvik female employees and health professionals who have collaborated to the creation of this product.
“Today, over 100 female employees of Milvik are involved in the distribution of Milvik Nari across Bangladesh and their earnings and motivation has also been boosted by this product”.
Sharing her experience, Sharmin, a Milvik “Nari” customer, said, “It’s really convenient for me to talk comfortably with a female doctor whenever needed - be it on period issues or UTI - for which you can’t always spend half a day to go and visit a doctor. Knowing that I can get quality healthcare for my family, even at the middle of the night, gives me peace of mind. I can also manage my healthcare expenses better with most healthcare products being reimbursed too.”
Milvik Bangladesh is part of the Milvik Group, a Swedish multinational, which is on a mission to make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible in emerging markets. In Bangladesh, since 2012, Milvik has served more than 9 million customers and paid claims worth more than Tk 330 million.