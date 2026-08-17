ADB to help Bangladesh become a trillion-dollar economy by 2034: Yingming Yang

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice President Yingming Yang has said the Manila-based lending agency is ready to help Bangladesh realise its ambition of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2034.

"Our vision is to help Bangladesh realize its ambition of becoming an upper-middle-income country and a trillion-dollar economy by 2034. ADB remains committed to supporting a more productive, investment-driven, and resilient economy that creates opportunities across the country and improves the lives of all Bangladeshis," he said.

The ADB Vice-President for South, Central and West Asia said this in an exclusive interview with BSS after concluding his visit to Bangladesh from 9 August to 13 August.