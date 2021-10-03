‘realme’ launches flagship killer ‘GT Master’ edition

realme GT Master Edition is the first phone in the world to have a 3D leather back. The super-premium smartphone is equipped with the country’s first flagship processor Snapdragon 778G 5G.
With a Super AMOLED display powered by 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage – the GT Master Edition is available in two colors - Voyager Grey and Day-break Blue. Smartphone users can avail this phone at an exciting price of Tk 33,990.
However, smartphone lovers can get this phone from Daraz during its Flash Sale on 5 October at 5.00pm at an offer price Tk 30,990.
Not just that, customers will also get one time screen replacement warranty for 6 months, exclusive GT Master Edition T-Shirt and up to 24 months’ EMI facilities on selected bank cards under this offer. To know more, please visit - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6vsCT
TUV Rheinland certified C21Y is equipped with a triple cameras and UniSOC T610 processor, which is even more powerful than Snapdragon 665. It also has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and two colour options - cross black and cross blue. realme C21Y is currently available at an exciting price of Tk 12,490.
Meanwhile, the C11 2021 has hit the market with a strong 5000mAh battery, reverse charging and super power saving mode features. The smartphone is originally priced at Tk 8,990, but it will be available at a price of Tk 7,990 during the flash sale on Pickaboo on 6 October.