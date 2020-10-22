Rickshaw puller gets 500pc cash voucher buying Walton fridge

Habib Bishwas, a rickshaw puller in Narayanganj, has received cash voucher worth of 500 per cent of the price of his purchased Walton fridge.

Walton’s ‘Digital Campaign Season-8’ was commenced across the country with the declaration of some customers’ benefits on 1 October, said a press release on Thursday.

As per the company’s declared benefits in the Season-8, a customer will get either sure cash vouchers up to maximum 500 per cent of the respective product’s price or free products like fridge, television, air conditioner and various sorts of home appliances after the purchase of a Walton brand fridge, washing machine or microwave oven from any outlets across the country.