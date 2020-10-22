Rickshaw puller gets 500pc cash voucher buying Walton fridge

Habib Bishwas, a rickshaw puller in Narayanganj, has received cash voucher worth of 500 per cent of the price of his purchased Walton fridge.
Walton’s ‘Digital Campaign Season-8’ was commenced across the country with the declaration of some customers’ benefits on 1 October, said a press release on Thursday.
As per the company’s declared benefits in the Season-8, a customer will get either sure cash vouchers up to maximum 500 per cent of the respective product’s price or free products like fridge, television, air conditioner and various sorts of home appliances after the purchase of a Walton brand fridge, washing machine or microwave oven from any outlets across the country.
After purchasing a refrigerator at Tk 19,500 from Walton Plaza Bandar branch in Narayaganj in this month, Habib Biswash was awarded the cash vouchers worth 500 per cent of the product’s regular price.
The 500 per cent cash voucher was officially handed over to Habib at the Walton Plaza Bandar branch on Tuesday.
With the awarded cash vouchers, Habib has further purchased a Walton LED TV, laptop, blender, stabilizer, water purifier, rechargeable fan as well as four smart phones.
Aimed to deliver swift after sales services through online automation, Bangladeshi multi-national electronics brand Walton is conducting its Digital Campaign across the country.
Walton is now manufacturing and marketing more than 100 models of frost and non-frost refrigerator, freezers and beverage coolers, Among these fridge, there are included energy efficient inverter technology’s side by side door non-frost, BSTI 'Five Star' energy rating certified as well as lucrative designed glass door refrigerators.
These refrigerators of Walton run smoothly without the voltage stabilizers. Customers can buy a Walton fridge between Tk 10,990 and Tk 80,900.
Walton is giving one-year replacement guaranty as well as 12 years compressor’s guarantee.