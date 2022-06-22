Robi unveils new digital brand

The key feature of Robi for the business brand would be to serve the enterprise customers with reliable, innovative, and tailor-made digital solutions supported by advanced and customized customer services with the tagline “Your partner in digital transformation”.
Robi acting CEO and chief financial officer M Riyaaz Rasheed said, “Launching of Robi for business marks the formal beginning of our journey beyond connectivity business. Partnering with the highly renowned local and global tech giants and supported by a highly-skilled digital workforce, we are now fully prepared to serve our valued customers in the enterprise sector in their digital transformation journey. We look forward to all your support and patronage in the coming days.”