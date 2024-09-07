OnePlus launches its first flagship store in Bangladesh
Global technology brand OnePlus is thrilled to announce the opening of its first-ever flagship store in Dhaka on 6 September, said a press release.
Located at Shop No 4C-018B, Jamuna Future Park in the capital, this state-of-the-art retail space is designed to provide an immersive experience, allowing customers to explore OnePlus's latest technology.
The store features interactive zones where visitors can engage with OnePlus’s newest innovations firsthand. The opening of this flagship store reflects the government’s confidence in the quality of products manufactured locally.
To celebrate the opening, a series of special giveaways is underway through a raffle draw. From 6 September to 3 October, every customer who purchases a OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G or OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G from the flagship store will have the chance to participate in the raffle draw.
Prizes include, additional OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G or OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G devices, as well as gift boxes filled with exciting OnePlus merchandise.
"We are thrilled to open our first flagship store in Dhaka for our valued users. This store is designed to offer a first-hand, real-life experience with our products," said Menk Wang, CEO of OnePlus. He added, "We invite everyone to visit our store and join us in celebrating this milestone, which underscores our commitment to our users."
OnePlus encourages consumers to purchase the official Bangladesh version of its products to ensure quality and enjoy official after-sales services. All official OnePlus products that are manufactured in Bangladesh and imported officially have their IMEI numbers registered in the BTRC system.
To verify an IMEI number, consumers can simply type 'KYD IMEI' and send it to 16002 via SMS. For any inquiries, consumers can contact OnePlus after-sales center at hotline 09610997792 or via email at [email protected].