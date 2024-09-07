OnePlus launches its first flagship store in Bangladesh

Global technology brand OnePlus is thrilled to announce the opening of its first-ever flagship store in Dhaka on 6 September, said a press release.

Located at Shop No 4C-018B, Jamuna Future Park in the capital, this state-of-the-art retail space is designed to provide an immersive experience, allowing customers to explore OnePlus's latest technology.

The store features interactive zones where visitors can engage with OnePlus’s newest innovations firsthand. The opening of this flagship store reflects the government’s confidence in the quality of products manufactured locally.