Banglalink users to get exclusive discounts on Vivo smartphones

Mobile operator Banglalink has joined forces with Vivo to bring exclusive discounts for its users and employees on all Vivo smartphones and pre-order facilities on Vivo's newly launched V29 & V29e smartphone series, along with free gifts and special offers.
This campaign is scheduled to kick off on 13 November and will continue till 16 November at the Banglalink Center at the Banglalink Head Office.
Banglalink is committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers through access to exclusive benefits such as special price EMI facilities, exclusive gifts, and data bundle offers along with exciting lottery to get a free 4G Smartphone.
Mehedi Al Amin, marketing operations director of Banglalink, said, “As Bangladesh’s fastest 4G service provider, our goal is to offer our valued customers the most seamless digital experiences possible. Through the wide range of Vivo smartphones and Banglalink's comprehensive package offerings, we are dedicated to elevating our customers' digital experiences to new heights. We are delighted to collaborate with Vivo Bangladesh to bring these exciting offers to our customers.”
Ishtiaque Tomal, national retail manager of Vivo Bangladesh, said, “Vivo is committed to leading in innovation and prioritising customer satisfaction. With that in mind, we are pleased to introduce this new V series activity programme for Banglalink customers and employees. We will be offering a range of promotional offers under this campaign and will be looking forward to providing Banglalink customers with various options to enhance their digital experiences.”