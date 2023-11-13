Banglalink users to get exclusive discounts on Vivo smartphones

Mobile operator Banglalink has joined forces with Vivo to bring exclusive discounts for its users and employees on all Vivo smartphones and pre-order facilities on Vivo's newly launched V29 & V29e smartphone series, along with free gifts and special offers.

This campaign is scheduled to kick off on 13 November and will continue till 16 November at the Banglalink Center at the Banglalink Head Office.

Banglalink is committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers through access to exclusive benefits such as special price EMI facilities, exclusive gifts, and data bundle offers along with exciting lottery to get a free 4G Smartphone.